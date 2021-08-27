County health commissioner dismissed over social media post

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — The public health commissioner for a northeastern Ohio county has been fired over a social media post he made that said insurance companies should not pay for coronavirus treatment for unvaccinated people.

The Geauga County Board of Health dismissed Tom Quade on Wednesday after a meeting that drew a large crowd. Quade, a past president of the American Public Health Association and the Ohio Public Health Association, apologized for the statement he posted on Facebook and later deleted, telling officials “this was a mistake I own, and while I cannot alter the past, I assure you it will not be repeated moving forward.”