Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way

FILE - This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Rhett announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl. FILE - This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Rhett announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl. Photo: Sanford Myers, AP Photo: Sanford Myers, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.

Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins' belly. He added that he was "excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings."

Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including "Die A Happy Man" and "Life Changes."