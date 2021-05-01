Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 1:41 a.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2013 file photo, relatives surround the body of a 10-year-old Afghan girl who was killed by a roadside bomb, apparently targeting a group of soldiers, during her funeral on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - This May 14, 2010 file photo, shows the Tarakhil power plant built with the help of the U.S. Agency for International Development, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. Washington has poured over $143 billion into nation-building since 2002, according to the latest figures from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). Much of the billions lavished on huge infrastructure projects went to waste, the U.S. inspector general discovered. Saurabh Das/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this May 12, 2009 file photo, a worker fills jars with honey at a production company supported by the United States Agency for International Development, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Washington has poured over $143 billion into nation-building since 2002, according to the latest figures from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this April 11, 2016 file photo, farmers harvest raw opium at a poppy field in the Zhari district of Kandahar province, Afghanistan. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war has prompted a reckoning over the colossal cost of the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan. Despite the costly counternarcotics campaign, opium exports reached record heights. Allauddin Khan/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a three month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war has prompted a reckoning over the colossal cost of the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan. Despite the billions in weapons and training to Afghan security forces, the Taliban increased the amount territory they control. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure.
This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure.