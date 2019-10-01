Countdown begins for STAR ID requirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to update their driver's licenses to STAR ID which will be required next year for air travel.

Ivey and Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor held a Tuesday press conference urging people to get the STAR ID if they think they will need it.

STAR ID is Alabama's version of the federal REAL ID program which required states to upgrade the security of their driver's licenses.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will need the upgraded IDs — or a passport — to board domestic flights. It will also be needed to enter certain federal buildings.

People will need to show a birth certificate or other documents to get STAR ID. A list can be found with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency website .