The Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns plans to appeal his felony conviction and nearly 3 1/2-year prison sentence.

A notice filed in court Tuesday on behalf of Jacob Chansley said he was going to make an appeal. A day earlier, Chansley officially ended his relationship with his attorney and hired another lawyer.