Corps adds 1 month to crawfishing at Indian Bayou area

PORT BARRE, La. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers says it’s adding a month to the crawfish season in 28,500 acres (11,500 hectares) of Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin because a slow drop in the Atchafalaya River is making for great crawfishing there.

About 140 people have the special use permits needed for crawfishing in the Indian Bayou area and permits are still available, Atchafalaya Basin Floodway System park manager Steve Stone said in an email Tuesday.

He said that as the river drops slowly, crawfishing and regular fishing get very good in the Henderson Lake area, and many crawfishers are using the waterways.

“We decided to extend our season to allow the public to be able to fish these waters while the crawfish are running during this unprecedented event,” he said.

The public access area in the Atchafalaya Basin is partly in St. Landry Parish and partly in St. Martin Parish. A notice sent Tuesday said the crawfish season will now end Aug. 31 in that area.

Permits are avaiilable at the Corps office at 112 Speck Lane, Port Barre, La., 70577. People with questions or concerns can call 337-585-0853.

All crawfishing gear must be removed by Aug. 31 or be subject to confiscation by Corps park rangers.