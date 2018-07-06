Corporation Commission top staff aide heeds calls to resign

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Corporation Commission's executive director has heeded calls for his resignation after disclosing that his wife works for a lobbying firm hired by a campaign group financially supported by a regulated utility to fight a renewable-energy ballot initiative.

Commissioners Tom Forese and Commissioner Justin Olson suggested that Executive Ted Vogt (vote) resign after he disclosed Monday his wife's work for the firm hired by Arizonans for Affordable Energy, the group backed by Arizona Public Service Co.

Forese said the situation existed for several months without being officially disclosed.

Commissioners Boyd Dunn and Bob Burns also expressed concern about a possible conflict of interest.

Vogt's resignation letter said he tried to be "fully transparent" and that that it was unintentional if there was a violation of state laws or regulations.