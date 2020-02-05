Coroner: Washington state woman was beaten to death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A homeless woman was beaten to death in Washington state after authorities say her body was found near railroad tracks in Yakima, a coroner said.

Linda Berukoff, 58, was discovered with severe injuries to her face and head and was naked from the waist down, Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Her death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head after Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice conducted an autopsy Tuesday.

Evidence was also collected for a sexual assault kit as part of the investigation, Curtice said.

A passerby walking near the railroad tracks first discovered the body Thursday behind a stack of fruit bins, authorities said.

It is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and dumped, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.