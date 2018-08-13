Coroner: Foul play apparent in body found at nature preserve

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a badly decomposed body found at a central Indiana nature preserve had been there for at least a week.

Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay says "there absolutely appears to be foul play." She tells The Herald Bulletin the body was being taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for identification.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the body was discovered at the Rangeline Nature Preserve on Monday morning. He says the nature preserve has been closed to investigate the death.

Rangeline Nature Preserve lies along the White River west of Mounds State Park.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com