Corey Stapleton announces candidacy for Montana governor

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has announced he is running for governor in 2020.

The Republican from Billings said Monday he'd like to see Montana become a state with stronger families and higher wages, lower taxes and smaller government.

Stapleton, 51, is a U.S. Navy veteran and financial adviser who served in the state Senate from 2000 to 2008.

He ran for governor in 2012, coming in second to Rick Hill in a seven-candidate primary. Stapleton ran for U.S. House in 2014, losing to Ryan Zinke in a five-way primary.

Stapleton said as secretary of state his office has reduced spending while increasing election security and making it easier for small businesses to operate.

Term limits prevent Gov. Steve Bullock from seeking re-election. Montana has had a Democratic governor since 2013.