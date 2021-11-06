Cops to drug dealers: Take a seat and consider your options

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — On a Thursday evening in late August, six people identified as drug dealers by Tucson police arrived at a substation after receiving an unusual invitation from Assistant Chief Kevin Hall.
The invitation was intriguing: After an “extensive undercover campaign,” the person had been identified as a street-level drug dealer. He or she was invited to a meeting in which they would not be arrested. They would be shown evidence police had gathered against them, while also being given the option to stop dealing. The letter said more than once: “This is not a trick.”