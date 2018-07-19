Cops responding to 911 call find 4-foot gator in building

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police responding to a 911 hang-up call from an abandoned building in western New York found something they weren't expecting: a 4-foot-long alligator.

WKBW-TV in Buffalo reports officers in the city of Batavia were checking out the inside of the building on Monday for anyone in distress when they found the gator in a make-shift aquarium.

Officers notified the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which sent an environmental conservation officer to the scene. The reptile was handed over to the DEC officer. The agency is now investigating.

State environmental conservation laws prohibit the sale or ownership of alligators and other dangerous animals in New York.