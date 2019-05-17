Cops: Teen using ear buds hit by train; didn't hear whistle

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old girl listening to headphones and walking along the railroad tracks was hit from behind by a slow moving train that had been blowing its whistle as it approached.

Mt. Pleasant Patrolman Tim Ferree says the girl is lucky to be alive and suffered a cut on her head and a broken ankle after the incident Thursday afternoon about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

The Tribune Review says eyewitnesses told police the teen didn't get off the tracks near a warehouse even as the Southwestern Pennsylvania Railroad engine's whistle blared right behind her.

Mt. Pleasant fire Chief and Mayor Jerry Lucia says she went right under the engine that was pulling about a dozen freight cars.

She was flown by emergency medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital

Representatives from Carload Express Inc., which operates the rail line, are investigating.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com