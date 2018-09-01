Cops: Norwalk man arrested with 10 folds of heroin in Westport

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man was charged after officers found him in possession of heroin when they took him into custody on an outstanding warrant, police said.

On Wednesday, around 3 p.m., police said an officer spotted a car headed east on Post Road, and a registration check of the car showed that its owner had an active warrant for his arrest out of Ansonia.

The officer initiated a motor vehicle stop and the driver was identified as Norwalk resident Karsheem Harmon, 37, who police took into custody. He had 10 folds of heroin in his pant pocket at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was transported to police headquarters in Westport where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Though Harmon posted a $1,000 bond, he was detained until he was turned over to Ansonia police on the outstanding warrant out of the city. He is expected on court on Sept. 12.