LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A veteran police officer accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at his home will remain jailed until his trial, a state appellate court judge ruled.

Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch force, was suspended without pay from his job following his May 15 arrest. City officials have said they plan to file disciplinary charges with the intent to fire Walls, though it's not clear when that could happen.