Cooper stronger in second half, but GOP still in majority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper enters the second half of his term stronger now that Republicans no longer hold veto-proof majorities in the legislature. But it's unclear whether recent hostility between the two branches can be set aside.

Cooper's first half was confrontational even before it began, as Republican legislators rammed through laws trimming his powers before he got sworn in. He issued a record number of vetoes, most of which were overridden.

GOP lawmakers now can't pass big policy items without some buy-in from Cooper or several Democratic lawmakers. Cooper said in a recent Associated Press interview that top elected officials now must work together because the public wants that.

Republican lawmakers point out they still hold majorities in each chamber. The new legislative session begins Wednesday.