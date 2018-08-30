Cooper back to trial court seeking to block 2 amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has quickly resumed his bid in a local court to halt referendums on two new constitutional amendments the legislature submitted after a judicial panel blocked previous versions from going on ballots.

Attorneys for the Democratic governor filed new allegations Thursday in Wake County court. They contend the latest versions of the questions also are misleading and thus unconstitutional, just like the original questions General Assembly Republicans approved in June.

The legislature held a special session and rewrote the two amendments and their questions, which GOP leaders say comply with last week's ruling by a three-judge panel.

Cooper's lawyers are refiling litigation because the state Supreme Court decided Wednesday new accusations can't be added to the earlier lawsuit until a lower court considers them first.