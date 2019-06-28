Cooper: I'll veto North Carolina budget from Republicans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget that Republicans at the legislature drew up and passed.

Cooper made his announcement at the Executive Mansion on Friday, the day after the House and Senate gave their final approval to the two-year spending plan.

The veto was expected and will send the bill back to the General Assembly. Republicans will attempt to override him, but success appears unlikely given only a few Democrats in the House voted for the GOP plan this week.

Cooper called the budget an "astonishing failure of common sense and common decency," largely due to the absence of Medicaid expansion and significant teacher pay raises.

Senate leader Phil Berger said later Friday that Cooper never engaged in real negotiations to avoid a veto.