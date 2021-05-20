Cool tech, crazy turns: A reporter's take on driverless cars JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 4:18 p.m.
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The annoyed shopper paced around and knocked on the windows of a minivan blocking him from leaving his Costco parking spot. He didn’t seem to notice, or care, that there was no one inside.
A colleague and I had called for the Waymo ride — our first in a fully driverless vehicle — and quickly encountered a hiccup: figuring out how to tell it to meet us at the curb.
JACQUES BILLEAUD