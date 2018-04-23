Convoys of huge wind turbine parts move through western NY

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (AP) — There will be some traffic slowdowns in southwestern New York as daily convoys of huge wind turbine parts are trucked along more than 45 miles of roadway to a new wind farm.

State police say up to four convoys will occur each weekday through June 12 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. along a route from Hamburg in Erie County to Arkwright in Cattaraugus County. Traffic will be stopped at intersections while the massive loads pass through.

The convoys are heading to the Arkwright Summit Wind Farm project, which has been under development for over 10 years.

The project by EDP Renewables will have 36 wind turbines with a maximum generating capacity of 78 megawatts.