Controversial boat washes ashore in Westport

WESTPORT — The only thing more contentious than land-use in Westport is how the town’s waterfront is managed.

Several residents expressed frustration after one of Weston resident Ed Train’s boats washed close to Saugatuck Shores Monday morning, during the rainstorm.

Train’s boat, which has been criticized in the past by residents who call it disheveled, broke free from its mooring and washed close to shore, town Harbor Master Robert Giunta said, adding he has notified Train of the incident.

Because Train’s boat is concrete and very heavy, a tugboat will be needed to remove the boat from shore, Giunta said, noting Train and not the town’s taxpayers will be responsible for the boat’s removal.

Three other boats broke free from their mooring, two of which are Train’s, Giunta said. Train’s other boat washed up near the bridges on Harbor Road, Giunta said.

“His boat is not the best looking boat, I agree with that completely, but he’s taken out a permit so it’s legal,” Giunta said in response to residents complaints about the appearance of Train’s boat.

Online on town blog 06880 -- Where Westport Meets the World, operated by Dan Woog, criticism and support of Train’s boat and past were direct.

“So now this becomes the Town’s problem to re-mediate - at taxpayer expense,” wrote Adrian J Little on the popular blog. He later added, “Why the tone - this thing is a wreck, not a beautiful boat by anyone’s stretched imagination. The residents of Harbor Road will be the first ones rightfully yelling when diesel/oil or other pollutants end up on their beach. Let’s see how long the hull sits there.”

Train later responded defending himself and his craft.

“This great old boat is not lost. She’s just stuck,” Train wrote. “She’ll get off that beach soon enough without Town intervention. Don’t worry about your taxes going up over this. And thanks I’m fine and well. My pulse has gone down nicely. Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with. My heart goes out to all the other boats that washed up in this gale and the dozens of others over the years. More soon.”

