Contract approved in Louisiana boulevard widening

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish council has ratified a contract for the preliminary design, surveys and traffic study necessary for a project to widen a boulevard from four to six lanes.

News outlets report the Jefferson Parish Council ratified the contract with Metairie-based Design Engineering Inc. last week in the project to widen Causeway Boulevard.

The project had been shelved after nearby residents objected to a plan that called for removing the service roads alongside the main road and using that space for additional lanes. However, a parish-commissioned feasibility study has since concluded the lanes could be added without removing the service roads.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020. Work would include new signalized crossing for pedestrians as well as vehicles. Funds also would be devoted to drainage improvement.