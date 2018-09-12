Consumer advocate opposes company's solar funding proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana's state consumer advocate says regulators shouldn't approve a company's proposal to make ratepayers pay for a solar facility in southwestern Indiana.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports it's the second Vectren rate case in recent months that the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has recommended the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission deny. The other involves Vectren's request to recover the estimated $781 million cost of replacing coal-fired units with a natural gas plant.

The proposed $75 million solar farm in Spencer County would have 150,000 panels, with production starting in 2020. The commission is expected to make decisions on both cases in 2019.

Chase Kelley, Vectren's vice president of marketing and communication, says the company "respectfully disagrees" with the OUCC recommendation and would continue to seek approval for the project.

