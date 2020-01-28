Construction worker dies at site in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A construction worker died when a retaining wall fell at the site of the Old St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, fire officials said.

Jefferson City Chief Matt Schofield said the collapse occurred Tuesday while several people from three companies were working at the site. First responders were told only one person was trapped, KRCG-TV reported.

The Missouri Department of Transportation briefly closed the entrance to westbound Missouri Boulevard at Highway 50 while emergency workers responded.

The investigation is continuing and no further information was immediately available.