WESTPORT — Morningside Drive South is closed in front of Greens Farms Elementary due to an accident involving a construction vehicle, Westport police announced around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Lt. Anthony Prezioso, one of the vehicles being used in a road construction project in that area struck a utility pole. Eversource was called to assess the damage and determine if repairs are needed. No power outages have been reported at this time.

The north and south driveways at the school are still accessible.

