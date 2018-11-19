Construction begins on new shelter for Omaha homeless people

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Foundation work is beginning on a new shelter for Omaha's homeless people.

The new building will replace the old structure being used by Siena-Francis House. The new shelter is being erected on the site of a former salvage yard in north downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the new building will have beds for 350 men and up to 100 women, plus a kitchen, dining space, common areas and rooms for counseling and case management. Shelter officials say it will replace worn-out, cramped shelter space that doesn't meet the community's needs.

The philanthropic organization Heritage Services is leading an $18.9 million capital campaign to improve the services and provide a better shelter.

Plans are for the new space to be ready by December next year.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com