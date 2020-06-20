Construction begins on new Mississippi State music building

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Construction has begun on a new Music Building at Mississippi State University in Starkville.

The university says in a news release that the official groundbreaking took place Monday on the building, which is just north of the campus’s current Band and Choral Rehearsal Hall.

University officials expect construction of the $21 million, 37,000-square-foot facility to be completed by fall of 2021. The building includes classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, faculty offices, sound-proof practice rooms, a recording studio, a lecture and recital hall, a student lounge and an administrative suite.

Professor and Department of Music head Barry Kopetz said the new facility demonstrates to students, parents, alumni and campus visitors that Mississippi State highly values the arts.

“There’s no better way to welcome people to the campus than through the arts,” Koptez said.