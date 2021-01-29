Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As some conservatives in South Carolina celebrated getting a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state past a legislative barrier and likely becoming law, they said they are not finished trying to end all abortions.
The ultimate goal of a number of groups that oppose abortion is what is called a “personhood law,” which would dictate that life begins at conception. That would give a fetus the rights of any citizen and require “ due process of law” to end its life under the U.S. Constitution. While other states have passed similar or even more restrictive abortion laws, none have gone that far.