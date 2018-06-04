Conservative summit denies Samantha Bee press credentials

DENVER (AP) — A Western Conservative Summit to be held in Denver has denied press credentials to a television show starring Samantha Bee.

Bee has been criticized for referring to President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, by a vulgar term last week.

Bee, who hosts the TBS television show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," apologized for the remark Thursday.

Centennial Institute Director and Western Conservative Summit Chairman Jeff Hunt says Bee's production team has previously covered the summit and has a history of bullying and harassing attendees.

The Denver Post reports the Western Conservative Summit is the largest conservative gathering outside of Washington, D.C.

It will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver June 8-9.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com