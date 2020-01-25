Connecticut to allow non-binary gender option on licenses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will soon allow a non-binary gender designation on state drivers’ licenses.

Starting Monday, three gender options will be available for state-issued license and identification cards — male, female, and non-binary, denoted by the letter X, according to the New Haven Register.

“We want to be sure that we’re fair for everyone, to respect people’s gender identity,” Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said.

Connecticut will be one of 12 states that allow non-binary gender identification on drivers’ licenses, he said.

The move was one of the department's top priorities when Guerrera and Commissioner Sibongile Magubane were appointed, he said.

State Sen. Matt Lesser said Saturday that it would be important for people who identify as non-binary, and revenue neutral for everyone else.

“For a lot of folks this is a big deal,” the Middletown Democrat said. “This is a great move by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. It’s going to make a real difference for some people in Connecticut. If you’re not affected, the cost to taxpayers is nothing.”

The department warning people that a Connecticut ID gender designation may not be acknowledged in other states.

The policy takes effect beginning on Monday at AAA and non-department, and Tuesday at department-operated locations.