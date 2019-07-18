Connecticut teen killed after ATV crash

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy found deep in the woods in Connecticut died in an ATV crash.

Tyler Palmer was traveling up a hilly embankment more than 1,000 feet off a roadway in Bethlehem when he crashed on Wednesday.

His father found him lying beneath the overturned ATV.

The Republican-American reports that Palmer had to be driven out of the woods in a truck. He was later transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the accident may have occurred as the Palmer was maneuvering a jump.

An average of 600 people are killed as a result of ATV accidents in the U.S. each year, nearly 25 percent of those have been age 16 or younger.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com