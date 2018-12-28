Connecticut taps nuclear plants to generate clean energy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nuclear power plants in Connecticut and New Hampshire are among the list of electricity producers selected by Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to provide the state with more clean energy.

Department Commissioner Robert Klee and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Friday the state also chose bids from nine solar projects and one offshore wind project. Final regulatory approval is required.

A 2017 state law required the department to solicit proposals for clean energy generation to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy had sought for months to be included the procurement, arguing its Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut faced closure due to rising expenses and competition from natural gas.

Dominion says it's pleased Millstone is part of the portfolio, calling it "welcome holiday news."