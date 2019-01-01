Connecticut's newest congressional member to be sworn in

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new member of Connecticut's congressional delegation will be sworn into office with the rest of the incoming 116th Congress.

Democrat Jahana Hayes, a 45-year-old former national teacher of the year, will be the first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. She's scheduled to appear at Thursday's swearing-in ceremony, to be held on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hayes succeeds Democratic U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty in representing Connecticut's 5th District. Esty didn't seek a fourth term after facing criticism for her handling of a harassment case in her office.

Hayes joins a team of veteran Democrats who represent Connecticut in Washington, D.C.

The delegation includes U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, Joe Courtney and John Larson.