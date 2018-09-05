Connecticut resource officer fired over texts with students

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A police officer assigned to a Connecticut middle school has been fired after an investigation found he had inappropriate out-of-school communication with some students and even advised a 13-year-old boy to ask a girl of the same age for nude photographs.

The Hartford Courant reports that according to an internal affairs investigation released Tuesday, Travis Francis, a resource officer at Manchester's Illing Middle School, was fired Aug. 27.

Manchester's police chief says Francis engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer by crossing boundaries, carrying on late night conversations with students, and by hosting an unsanctioned sleepover with two students at his house.

He wasn't criminally charged.

Francis told investigators only one parent complained, and he kept in regular contact with that mother about how he was trying to help her son.

