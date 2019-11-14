Connecticut reports season’s first 2 flu deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state health officials are reporting the first two influenza deaths of the season.

The Department of Public Health said Thursday that there have been 47 confirmed cases of people hospitalized with the flu and two patients died last week. The deceased were both over the age of 65.

Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell says all residents are advised to get a flu shot to protect their health.

State health officials reported a total of 88 influenza-associated deaths in Connecticut last season.