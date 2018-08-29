Connecticut officials search for missing 4-year-old boy

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen near a lake in New Fairfield.

State police said Wednesday that Blake Taylor was not believed to be wearing any clothing when he went missing near Candlewood Lake.

The boy is described as about 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with light brown hair.

State troopers and police dog teams are searching for the child, along with New Fairfield police and personnel with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.