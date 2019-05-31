Connecticut officer alleges racial discrimination in lawsuit

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer says in a federal lawsuit he was subjected to workplace discrimination and harassment because of his ethnicity.

Adam Quinn, of Shelton, who is of Hispanic descent, says in his suit that during his seven years as a Bristol officer he was "treated differently and more harshly" than white counterparts, including through untoward scrutiny; deliberate attempts to find rationale for disciplining him; disparate levels of punishment; and inappropriate internal investigations.

He names the police chief and the city as defendants.

Quinn also alleges two officers filed a false complaint against him, leading to his arrest and a 30-day suspension, and that he regularly hears racist remarks in the workplace.

The city's attorney told the Connecticut Law Tribune the city planned to rebut the allegations in court.