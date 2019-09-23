https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Connecticut-man-died-in-weekend-ATV-crash-14460730.php
Connecticut man died in weekend ATV crash
HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut man has died in all-terrain vehicle crash.
WFSB-TV reports that the man was found dead on a trail in Harwinton on Sunday.
Police and emergency medical technicians responded to a wooded area about a mile off Bissel Road at about 9:15 a.m. for reports of a body.
Troopers said 61-year-old James Delevieleuse, of Cheshire, was found dead.
Police say it appears he failed to negotiate a steep hill and flipped his ATV.
No foul play is suspected.
