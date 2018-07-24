Connecticut house being raised onto pilings collapses

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut house that was being raised onto concrete pilings collapsed, injuring one worker.

The New Haven Register reports that the one-story shoreline home in Milford suddenly shifted and tilted while it was being raised on Monday afternoon.

It was so badly damaged that it had to be demolished.

A worker injured his right arm and was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said the house was being raised and moved from wooden onto permanent concrete pilings.

A neighbor, Joe DiCocco told WTNH-TV that the home had been damaged by several storms over the years, including Superstorm Sandy, so the owners decides to raise it. Several other homes in the neighborhood have been raised.