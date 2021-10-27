Connecticut expects to have nearly 100K kid-size doses ready

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut expects to have nearly 100,000 kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds ready to begin vaccinating children as early as Nov. 4, pending federal recommendations and approvals.

The state has ordered 51,600 doses while pharmacies are expected to receive 44,700 in the first allocation, Department of Public Health spokesman Christopher Boyle said Wednesday. There are approximately 280,000 children ages 5-11 in the state. Additional allocations are expected in the coming weeks.