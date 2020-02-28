Connecticut Weinstein accuser celebrates verdicts

Melissa Thompson, 36, of Stamford, is part of a class-action lawsuit against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of raping her in New York City in 2011. At right, a picture taken from a 2011 video-taped meeting between Thompson and Weinstein in New York City. Thompson alleges that just hours later Weinstein raped her in a New York City hotel room. less Melissa Thompson, 36, of Stamford, is part of a class-action lawsuit against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of raping her in New York City in 2011. At right, a picture taken from a 2011 video-taped ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Connecticut Weinstein accuser celebrates verdicts 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

STAMFORD — City resident Melissa Thompson paid particular interest to the trial of fallen movie mogul and former Westport resident Harvey Weinstein. When a jury this week found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, she felt what she described as a tremendous weight rise from her shoulders.

“It feels like the clouds have lifted,” the single mother of one child said in an interview following the decision.

Thompson, 36, who moved to Stamford in 2015, is part of a federal class action lawsuit against Weinstein. She accuses the now-jailed movie producer of raping her in a New York City hotel in 2011.

Click here to read the full story.