Connecticut Democrats to nominate US House seat candidate

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A national teacher of the year and a former lieutenant governor candidate were among the Democrats vying for their party's nomination Monday evening to run for the seat held by a Democratic congresswoman who has said she won't seek re-election over a sexual-harassment scandal involving a former employee.

Democrats were set to pick their nominee to represent the large 5th Congressional District at a convention in Waterbury.

The race had been considered a safe House seat hold for Democrats until Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election amid criticism of how she handled harassment complaints against her former chief of staff. Esty, an outspoken #MeToo advocate, made the announcement not to seek a fourth term in the November election days after apologizing for not protecting her employees.

Democrats seeking the party's endorsement include Jahana Hayes, of Wolcott, the 2016 national teacher of the year; former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, who won the 2006 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor but lost in the general election; New Britain Alderman Manny Sanchez; and Shaul Praver, a rabbi from Fairfield who lives outside the district.

None of the candidates got a majority of the vote during the first tally, and a second vote was being held. Glassman won the first round of voting, getting 149 of the 340 delegate votes, followed by Hayes with 132 and Sanchez with 57. The nominee needed 171 votes to win the endorsement.

Republicans on Friday endorsed Manny Santos, an analyst with the United Health Care Group. But retired university professor Ruby O'Neill is planning to challenge Santos in the Aug. 14 primary.

Esty's withdrawal from the race put it in the national spotlight and prompted efforts by the state Republican and Democratic parties to find prominent candidates.

Among those who considered running were Dr. William Petit Jr., a Republican state representative whose wife and two daughters were killed in a home invasion in Cheshire in 2007, and Democrats Mark Barden and Nicole Hockley, parents of two of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting massacre.

The state Democratic Party said it was "very excited about all the candidates."

"It's going to be a very important race," party spokeswoman Christina Polizzi said.

Hayes, an educator with Waterbury schools and a political newcomer, would be the first black Democrat to represent Connecticut. Republican Gary Franks, who served three terms in the House in the 1990s, was the only black person to represent the state in Washington.

Glassman ran with governor candidate John DeStefano in a failed bid against Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell. She also was endorsed by Democrats to run for lieutenant governor in 2010 but lost the primary to current Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.