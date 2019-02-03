Congress members press HUD on state of Hartford complexes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some of Connecticut's members of Congress are pressing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to do more to address the state of decrepit housing complexes in Hartford.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. John Larson say the federal agency has not done enough fix conditions at HUD-assisted complexes that jeopardize residents' health.

In their letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson they noted news reports about conditions inside two apartment complexes that have failed inspections.

The lawmakers said HUD hand-delivered letters Friday to residents of one of the complexes, Infill, acknowledging the failure of landlords to take remedial actions.