Confusion as UK changes school grade rules amid pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Students and teachers in Britain have been left bewildered and upset after officials announced last-minute changes to how crucial school-leaving grades are awarded, following widespread disruption to education already caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of teenage students had their exams - known as A-Levels and GCSEs - cancelled earlier this year because the pandemic forced extended school closures. The grades are key in college and job applications.

Students are due to receive teachers' predicted grades, based on how they were ranked in class, Thursday in the absence of actual exam grades. But Education Secretary Gavin Williamson sowed confusion when he announced late Tuesday that students can use their results in practice exams taken before schools closed in March — and before the true impact of the pandemic would become known — to appeal, if they are unhappy with the predicted grades.

Students will also have the option of re-taking exams in the autumn.

Kate Green, from the opposition Labour Party, said the last-minute changes created a “chaotic situation," pointing out that many students wouldn't have taken practice exams before schools closed in March. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the teaching union Association of School and College Leaders, added the plan creates potential for “massive inconsistency” because practice exams are not standardized and can vary hugely in how they are administered.

“Schools and colleges have spent months diligently following detailed guidance to produce center-assessed grades, only to find they might as well not have bothered,” he said.

The change follows widespread confusion in Scotland, where officials have had to scrap a system of “moderated” grades after complaints that it discriminated against students from deprived backgrounds.

Critics say that system is unfair because it linked students’ ability with their schools’ past performances, and a bright student in a low-performing school would be disadvantaged. Scottish officials have apologized and say results will now be based on grades estimated by teachers.