Confrontation in parking lot results in charges for Fairfield man

WESTPORT — A 53-year-old Fairfield man was charged with breach of peace after a confrontation in a private lot, police said.

On Aug. 14 at 4:06 p.m., a witness reported seeing what he believed to be a dispute occuring between two individuals in a private parking lot, police said.

He explained to responding officers the two individuals had left in a vehicle prior to officers arriving, but pointed out a vehicle still parked in the lot he believed to be associated with one of the two people.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify and interview both individuals. It was learned the two had been engaged in an argument which begun in the private lot, police said.

According to the victim, when the argument began, the victim attempted to leave in a vehicle and was subsequently confronted by William Polotaye, who would not allow this to happen.

The vehicle window was slightly down and Polotaye allegedly began to shake it, telling the victim he would break the window if the door was not opened.

Upon opening the door, Polotaye allegedly grabbed the victim by the jaw. Polotaye then took the victim’s key and cellphone until the victim agreed to leave with him in his vehcile, police said.

During this incident, the victim reported to officers she had mentioned to Polotaye that she should notify police, but had not done so.

According to police in a subsequent interview, Polotaye denied all allegations of violence and stated the incident had been strictly verbal in nature.

Polotaye was taken into custody and charged with second-degree breach of peace. Polotaye was unable to post $500 bond and was brought to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 15 for arraignment.

