Confederate statue in Pine Bluff to be moved to cemetery

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A statue with a Confederate soldier at the top is to be moved from the grounds of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Pine Bluff to a nearby Confederate cemetery.

County Judge Gerald Robinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has agreed to move the monument to Camp White Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Pine Bluff.

DeeLois Lawrence of the David O. Dodd Chapter of the organization, which owns both the statue and the cemetery, said if the statue is causing controversy because of its location, then the group wants it on its private property.

The 20-foot tall statue was erected in 1910 on the grounds of Pine Bluff High School and was moved to the courthouse lawn in 1974. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.