NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Students at a Massachusetts middle school rallied Wednesday in support of their principal, who has faced backlash for asking students to stop displaying Confederate flags in class.

About 200 students, teachers and other community members gathered outside JFK Middle School in Northampton in support of Principal Desmond Caldwell. They held signs saying “Hate has no home in our school” and “Yes there is racism here,” The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.