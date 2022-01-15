Concerns raised over Westport’s proposed civilian review board

WESTPORT — Members of the Representative Town Meeting said they could not support the new proposed civilian review board ordinance as written, with the police chief raising several concerns of his own this week.
The Civilian Review Board would provide police oversight and serve as an independent body to hear complaints made against members of the department. Residents raising the proposal said the town needs a permanent board to oversee the police and hold them accountable, while some opponents said the current proposal is confusing and contradictory.