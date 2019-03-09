Bay Area train service resumes after systemwide shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — BART train service in the San Francisco Bay Area has resumed with limited service after a computer problem shut down the system.

Bay Area Rapid Transit says crews working overnight on the system's power supply encountered problems that affected the way trains get powered and dispatched for service.

The system was shut down for several hours Saturday morning as crews worked to it up and running again. Around 9 a.m., BART tweeted that it reopened but hadn't restored service from Daly City to Milbrae or San Francisco International Airport.

The system's 121 miles of track and 48 stations connect the San Francisco Peninsula with Berkeley, Oakland, Walnut Creek and other cities in the East Bay.

