Company wants to sell its water entitlement to Queen Creek

PHOENIX (AP) — The town of Queen Creek is in a king-sized fight.

A private company wants to sell its annual entitlement of more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water to Queen Creek for a one-time payment of $21 million.

The Arizona Republic reports the town and the company GSC Farm LLC have asked regulators at the state Department of Water Resources to endorse the water transfer.

The agency is holding a series of four meetings to hear comments on the proposal.

At the first meeting in Phoenix, the proposal was strongly opposed by local officials and state legislators from counties along the river who say they fear the deal would harm their farming economies and open the door for more water to be traded away to Arizona’s thirsty cities.

